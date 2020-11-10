CHEYENNE — An additional 13 coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents confirmed by the Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday, Nov. 10, has brought the state's death toll up to 127.
Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths. Timing for death certificate confirmation is inconsistent, according to the WDH.
An older Campbell County man died within the past week. The man was not hospitalized and was a resident of a local long-term care facility. It is unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
An older Carbon County man died late in October. The man was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
An adult Fremont County woman died in October. The woman was not hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
Another adult Fremont County woman died late in October. The woman was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
An adult Fremont County man died within the past week. The man was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
An older Laramie County woman died within the past week. The woman was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility, and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
An older Laramie County woman died late in October. It’s unclear whether the woman was hospitalized; she was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
Another older Laramie County woman died earlier in November. It’s unclear whether the woman was hospitalized. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
An older Laramie County man died earlier in November. The man was hospitalized and was a resident of a local long-term care facility. It’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
Another older Laramie County man died in October. The man was hospitalized. It’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
An older Natrona County woman died within the past week. The woman was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local-long-term care facility, and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
Another older adult Natrona County woman also died within the past week. The woman was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local-long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
In addition, An older Natrona County woman died late in October. The woman was not hospitalized and was a resident of a local-long-term care facility. It’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 16,442 lab-confirmed cases and 2,800 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.
For more information about COVID-19, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus.
