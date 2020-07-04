SARATOGA – Following the recent announcement of plans for a Saratoga-based location, Memorial Hospital of Carbon County Board of Trustees selected a contractor for the future MHCC Health Center-Platte Valley during the June 25 board meeting, according to a recent press release.
Shepard Construction, Inc. of Rawlins was awarded the contract for the new health center. MOA Architecture, the architect firm that designed the MHCC Family Practice Clinic in Rawlins, will be working in conjunction with Shepard Construction, Inc. to complete a design-build model that will result in a state-of-the-art building completed in an efficient time frame.
