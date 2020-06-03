Having trouble with logging in or registering on the new system? Click here
Prior to cancellation of the 18th annual Grand Encampment Cowboy Gathering in July, world-renowned western and wildlife artist R. G. Finney of Riverside had painted and contributed this striking painting entitled “Buck Stops Here.” Each year Finney donates a painting which is used for advertising, posters, press releases and fund raising including a raffle. Despite the title, Buck won’t stop this year, but will grace material being prepared for the 2021 gathering.
ENCAMPMENT – Concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and its far-reaching effects prompted the Grand Encampment Cowboy Gathering Outfit committee to cancel this year’s three-day celebration scheduled for July 17, 18 and 19 in Encampment. This decision was made during a difficult committee meeting Thursday night.
Following the decision, the Outfit issued this news release:
