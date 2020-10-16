2020 CARBON COUNTY VOTING LOCATIONS

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Nov. 3

The following is a list of voting locations for all Carbon County districts and precincts:

District, Precinct Polling Place

01-01 Jeffrey Center, 315 W. Pine St., Rawlins

01-02 Jeffrey Center, 315 W. Pine St., Rawlins

02-01 Jeffrey Center, 315 W. Pine St., Rawlins

02-02 Jeffrey Center, 315 W. Pine St., Rawlins

03-01 Jeffrey Center, 315 W. Pine St., Rawlins

03-02 Jeffrey Center, 315 W. Pine St., Rawlins

04-01 Muddy Gap, Jeffrey Center, 315 W. Pine St., Rawlins

05-01 Sinclair, Jeffrey Center, 315 W. Pine St., Rawlins

06-01 Hanna Recreation Center, 8000 Wyo. Highway 72, Hanna

07-01 Medicine Bow Community Center, 221 Pine St, Medicine Bow.

08-01 Hanna Recreation Center, 8000 Wyo. Highway 72, Hanna

09-01 Elk Mountain Elementary School, 202 Veterans St.

10-01 Elk Mountain Elementary School, 202 Veterans St., Elk Mountain

11-01 Platte Valley Community Center, 210 W. Elm Ave., Saratoga

11-02 Platte Valley Community Center, 210 W. Elm Ave., Saratoga

12-01 Encampment Opera House, 622 Rankin Ave., Encampment

13-01 Encampment Opera House, 622 Rankin Ave., Encampment

14-01 Valley Community Center, 255 W. Osborne St., Baggs

15-01 Valley Community Center, 255 W. Osborne St., Baggs

.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.