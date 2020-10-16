2020 CARBON COUNTY VOTING LOCATIONS
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Nov. 3
The following is a list of voting locations for all Carbon County districts and precincts:
District, Precinct Polling Place
01-01 Jeffrey Center, 315 W. Pine St., Rawlins
01-02 Jeffrey Center, 315 W. Pine St., Rawlins
02-01 Jeffrey Center, 315 W. Pine St., Rawlins
02-02 Jeffrey Center, 315 W. Pine St., Rawlins
03-01 Jeffrey Center, 315 W. Pine St., Rawlins
03-02 Jeffrey Center, 315 W. Pine St., Rawlins
04-01 Muddy Gap, Jeffrey Center, 315 W. Pine St., Rawlins
05-01 Sinclair, Jeffrey Center, 315 W. Pine St., Rawlins
06-01 Hanna Recreation Center, 8000 Wyo. Highway 72, Hanna
07-01 Medicine Bow Community Center, 221 Pine St, Medicine Bow.
08-01 Hanna Recreation Center, 8000 Wyo. Highway 72, Hanna
09-01 Elk Mountain Elementary School, 202 Veterans St.
10-01 Elk Mountain Elementary School, 202 Veterans St., Elk Mountain
11-01 Platte Valley Community Center, 210 W. Elm Ave., Saratoga
11-02 Platte Valley Community Center, 210 W. Elm Ave., Saratoga
12-01 Encampment Opera House, 622 Rankin Ave., Encampment
13-01 Encampment Opera House, 622 Rankin Ave., Encampment
14-01 Valley Community Center, 255 W. Osborne St., Baggs
15-01 Valley Community Center, 255 W. Osborne St., Baggs
