Encampment Town Council, Stas Banach, independent
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
The responsibility of Town Council is to represent the population of Encampment. My role is to be receptive to their concerns and make sure they are heard and addressed.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
My priority is to learn the workings of the town and get a solid understanding of the budget in order to help the town be as efficient and responsible as possible.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
In the past, I've seen the error of being too set in my ways and not being open to other views. We miss a great opportunity to learn from one another when we stop listening.
-- What would you say to undecided voters?
Voting is your most direct method to express your concerns and opinions. It's a unique privilege in this country.
-- After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
The public can help me succeed as their representative by bringing their observations and concerns to me and the council so I can make sure they are addressed.
