Rawlins Council, Ward I , Mike Lujan
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
The role/responsibilities are to be able to bring the actions and decisions to the community. to give them an opportunity to have a voice, not just to be heard. But to give action to their words. It is my responsibility to follow through with any and all promises i have put forth. To be transparent, to work with the people I am elected alongside. to work with our residents. I pride myself on solving problems and working to conclusions that benefit all. we have a responsibility to the public to inform and assist. And they have a right to trust and believe, it is therefore my word that it be done.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
As a citizen, I want to hear from my council person, so with that said, it is my priority that I will speak up at meetings, and not afraid to irritate the status quo. It is my goal that all workshops be televised and we be brought into the modern age so our citizens can watch live or at a later date. They have the right to know the whats and whys we are discussing in the workshops. It is my goal to understand the what employee morale is suffering from. and it is my goal to find a solution to recognize those employees to help foster longevity and retention. It is my goal to bridge a gap with the city and the community in regards to COVID-19. And it is imperative that we create the strongest and best darn depatment and environment for our police, fire and emergency responders.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
Every day I make mistakes, yes, every day. And through each one of them I am constantly critiquing my words, actions, and thoughts. A question at the Higher Ed Council forum asked about how a candidate could identify a problem, and my response to knowing when something isn't right is because you feel it in your heart! Our thoughts are what make the difference from learning and growing emotionally, spiritually, and intellectually. For each person is tempted when they are dragged away by their own evil thoughts & words. And as I close my eyes to sleep, those thoughts remind me of where I failed. When I wake up each day, I am so grateful and blessed, I say thank you God, I get to try again today!
-- What would you say to undecided voters?
Undecided voters? i don't feel at this stage, many voters are undecided. They know what they want and they know who they want to fight for them. The only tangibles are new debates, and a new exposure to a candidate or to those issues on the ballot, and hopefully their mind will be influenced by more factual information. But i say to the voters, to vote based on whether the candidate has faith, whether he is fair, and vote with your feelings and mind of evidence, because that individual's heart will always be in the right place.
-- After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
How can they help me succeed? in all fairness, it is about the success of the people. it is about their trust, it is about their connection and pride. If i am the basis of any of these successes, it is because they have entrusted me with a vote. And any successes will be based on their support, their communication, and their inclusion.
