CARBON COUNTY -- In early 2020, representatives of the Saratoga Museum were looking to form a museum district and approached Carbon County Clerk Gwynn Bartlett.
Those representatives gathered 668 signatures from property owners in the proposed Saratoga-Ryan Park Museum District area, which, if approved, will reach from Saratoga town limits to the “outside Saratoga voting precinct” and the Ryan Park voting precinct. Those property owners represented over $16 million in value, or a sufficient number to proceed with the process. This summer, the Carbon County commissioners hosted public meetings on the issue, and ultimately voted to place the proposed museum district on the 2020 ballot.
For the museum district to pass, a simple majority of voters in the affected precincts would have to vote in favor of it.
“If a majority of the individuals that vote vote for it, then it will pass. It is on the ballot for multiple precincts, but only those that would be part of the area where the proposed district boundaries are,” Carbon County Clerk Gwynn Bartlett said.
Wyoming state statute allows for the creation of special tax districts, established on petition of landowners and after public hearing and local referendum. The ballot initiative will appear on the ballot for voters in Carbon County election precincts 11-1, 11-2 and 11-2-1.
This summer, some Carbon County residents voiced concern over the size and scope of the district, which they said will exclude other important local museums. But according to Connie Patterson with the Saratoga Museum board of trustees, the general purpose of the proposed district is to provide a stable source of funding for the operation, maintenance and possible expansion of the Saratoga Historical and Cultural Association and its properties, and does not preclude the establishment of other museum districts in the county.
“The initial services to be provided by the district are to help the museum function with a full-time director, to do cultural outreach and cultural and historical experiences with schools, the community and visitors to the area,” Patterson said at a public hearing in June.
