A hummingbird expertly hovers near a feeder in rural Carbon County, between Saratoga and Encampment, earlier this month. With spring well underway, Rawlins Times freelancer Carrie Haderlie recently explored a few local landscapes to capture them as a combination life and good weather begin to spring back in the county. More of these photos are found on page A9.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.