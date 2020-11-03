CHEYENNE (AP) — Voters for the first time will decide between four women as the major party candidates for U.S. House and Senate in Wyoming: Two Republicans with previous experience in Congress and two lesser-known Democrats seeking to win by upset in this GOP-dominated state.
Republican former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis faces Democratic University of Wyoming ecology professor and climate activist Merav Ben-David in the race for a Senate seat held by Republican Mike Enzi, who is retiring after four terms.
Since his days on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has promised to roll back environmental regulations, boost the use of coal and pull out of the Paris climate agreement — and he’s moving toward doing all those things.
