CARBON COUNTY – Public input is wanted on the natural resource management plan. The Carbon County Commission is developing the draft NRMP for the county, and the county hired Y2 Consultants and Falen Law Offices to work with a county-appointed steering committee to develop the draft following the guidelines set forth by the Wyoming Governor’s Office and the Wyoming County Commissioner’s Association.
The county is developing this plan as a tool which allows a local government to have a substantive impact on federal decisions, plans, policies, and programs. Federal agencies’ consideration of a local natural resource management plan, or resource plan, can play a key role in the success of a local government engaging as a cooperative agency or with consistency review under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), coordination under the Federal Lands Policy and Management Act (FLPMA), or National Forest Management Act (NFMA) as well as assisting in the governor’s consistency review. Further information on the NRMP process can be found at www.carbonwy.com.
In an effort to acquire public input and provide information about the purpose and intent of the NRMP, the county is hosting a virtual public informational meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8. This public meeting will take place virtually via Zoom and will include a presentation followed by an open question-and-answer session. People can register for the meeting at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwkdOiprT0oGN3hl6PTKjlS3XOd1H9qNC2P
In order to guarantee access for all residents, the Zoom meeting will be available for viewing at the following locations throughout the county:
Rawlins: Jeffrey Memorial Community Center
Saratoga: Saratoga-Encampment-Rawlins Conservation District Office
Medicine Bow: Medicine Bow Conservation District Office
Public comments or questions regarding this plan can be submitted via email to CarbonCoNRMP@y2consultants.com or to the Carbon County Clerk’s Office, Medicine Bow Conservation District Office, Saratoga-Rawlins-Encampment Conservation District Office, or Little Snake River Conservation District Office.
The complete draft of the NRMP is expected to be released in early February 2021 after which a 30-day public comment period and public meetings will be conducted. More information on specific dates for the public comment period and public meetings will be available at a later date.
Preview a copy of the Dec. 8 meeting presentation with this story at rawlinstimes.com.
