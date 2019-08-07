We are well into our high season, the time when we remember that we have grass that needs mowing. That brief interlude when the snow shovels get a rest, and we walk by the snow melt with barely a thought. The season when the water bill causes chest pains rather than the heat bill. But it is indeed a fleeting season, and one we must hasten to enjoy.
Summertime, a time when the neighbors and your family all go on vacation, and you find yourself “volunteered” to watch 17 dogs, water 8 lawns and hoe 7 gardens. You do get to steal fresh produce, at least what isn’t massacred by hail, grasshoppers and our omnipresent deer herd. All the helping actually feels good, at least for the first fifteen or twenty minutes. That’s when you realize that walking five different family’s dogs all at once may not have been your smartest move, since you aren’t real sure what dogs go to which houses. Just have to hope the owners forget, too.
Summertime, when you go camping with your friends and family. Usually at least one kid will break an arm or sprain an ankle within the first 10 minutes of arrival at the campsite, so lucky you get to drive back to town and visit the emergency room, where the ER docs see you out enjoying yourself while they are stuck on doc duty for the next five days at 12 hours a day. Now you know where the treatment speed comes from. Odds are you’ll be back camping within 48 to 72 days, or, hours, and with hopefully only the one whiny, grumpy child. If you have more than one, you might want to volunteer to help the doctors at the ER.
Summertime, when families drive a thousand miles to attend a family reunion of several hundred people, a good three of whom you recognize. Aunt Mildred, who you don’t recall, takes every opportunity to pinch your cheeks and to say in a booming voice what a cute baby you were, except for the runny diarrhea you had until you were in 2nd grade. Oh, the stories she can, and does, tell! And cousin Jane, who has not aged well, reminds you, your spouse and your children about the springtime romance you engaged in some 30 years before. Please, Janey, share your tequila. I do believe I deserve a taste or two. Please, darling, sweetheart, beloved wife, we hadn’t even met yet. Don’t hold me responsible for actions I may or may not have engaged in before I had you in my life to tell me what I am allowed to do. And children, let this be an object lesson for you. What I am suffering at the reunion you can suffer every day with a misguided post or two to the internet. See, I did it all for you guys!
Summertime, when every guy becomes the lord of his grill. If you are like me, the charcoal gets piled onto the rack, a new bottle of starter fluid gets poured onto the briquets, and my electric start super match gets applied to begin the festivities. The fire starts low and slow, so there is plenty of time to change beers, maybe catch a few outs of a baseball game, before you hear the yelling that would indicate something might have gone awry. A return to the deck shows your shade tree fully engulfed in flames, the dog busily saving your steaks from the fire by the simple expedient of eating them, and a flock of mosquitos the general size and disposition of a rabid rottweiler swarming the area. Once the fire department gets through with their comedy routine at your expense, getting sent for fast food burgers comes as a relief.
Summertime, when going for a twenty-mile hike at 4 p.m. on a Friday with a 4-man tent, two fishing poles and a cooler full of necessities seems like a fine idea. Until it’s 9 p.m., you are maybe two thirds of the way to the lake, your backpack weighs slightly more than a VW Beetle, and five kids in their twenties just skipped by you, with the two girls stopping to ask if you need help. You don’t dare answer them, because if you try to speak the whimper that would issue from your traitorous throat would either scare them to death (best case scenario) or would lead them to gales of laughter (the more likely result).
Summertime, the time to go to outdoor concerts. Some can be nothing but fun, some nothing but expensive. But you never know when a memory will get made that will last a lifetime. You just have to be there, and to love the one you’re with. You might not remember a single song, but you’ll never forget dancing under the stars with the love of your life.
Summertime, the time to remember the good times, to laugh at the idiot stunts you pulled, to remember friends and family and old dogs. To make new memories, hug your loved ones, enjoy the golden light and the smell of hot sagebrush. Because none of us has enough summertime, and it goes way too fast. Just don’t take yourself too seriously, because we all laugh a little harder when the pratfall is on us. Enjoy summertime, and don’t mow your toes!
Dennis Jones is a retired resident of Rawlins. He worked construction for 15 years and was an employee with the Wyoming State Penitentiary for 25. He grew up in Fremont County, and he graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1972.
