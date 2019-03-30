RAWLINS — Two Rawlins men face more than half a century of jail time as a result of their crime spree that included the alleged theft of tools, trailer, toolboxes, and red dye diesel.
Antonio Pacheco, 26, has been charged with five felony counts and Nathan Gallant, 27, has received six felony counts, with each count holding a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Gallant also faces a sixth felony charge stemming from possession of a controlled substance. In addition, the pair has been charged with several misdemeanors stemming from multiple fuel thefts and poached animals.
“It’s just very disgusting,” said Chris Delp, a spokesman for Sterling Construction of Rock Springs, a victim of multiple thefts by the duo. “I hate a thief and I hate a liar.”
Despite locks as well as a security camera system guarding Sterling Construction, Gallant and Pacheco were able take fuel from the facility without being identified. This emboldened the pair to make a second attempt, which allowed the readjusted security cameras to capture identifying information that assisted investigators.
Despite having captured identifying images, Sterling Construction took more drastic steps to ensure the fuel thefts ceased. The company cut all power to the station from the main breaker in order to circumvent any unauthorized attempts to reenergize the pumps in order to steal fuel.
According to Delp, Sterling Construction has no plans to upgrade their security system, calling the thefts an isolated incident in the midst of 17 years of peaceful operations. While they had considered adding locks to the pumps themselves, Delp said these measures would not deter a determined thief.
According to court records, Pacheco admitted he and Gallant had been stealing fuel on a regular basis since January.
In addition to stolen diesel, the pair also stole a trailer, tools, and tool boxes from D&D Oilfield Service of Wamsutter. The group felt they needed a trailer to haul their intended cargo of stolen tools, so they stole the first trailer that crossed their paths. The group then broke into D&D and made off with an estimated $50,000 worth of tools.
D&D had previously fired Pacheco in November due to a failed drug test, according to court records.
Even the tanks used to hold the pilfered diesel were stolen as the pair had taken them from F&S Trucking in Rawlins. The theft of the tank and an additional stolen tool box were not reported stolen until the alleged thieves admitted they had taken the items.
After the admission, Rawlins Police contacted the owner who confirmed the shop was missing the items in question.
In the process of investigation, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department used Facebook to confirm the suspects owned trucks used during the thefts. In addition to confirming the pair owned vehicles matching those seen in the security footage, detectives were also able to confirm the vehicles’ tires matched the tread marks found at the scene.
With the help of social media and physical evidence, detectives were able to execute a search warrant in the 1400 block of northeast Rawlins which turned up evidence of theft, burglary, and poaching. Gallant and Pacheco were not initially found at their residence when law enforcement executed the search warrant, as they had been stealing fuel and breaking into more properties at that time.
When asked about a one of their many thefts, according to court records, Pacheco replied, “I know we did that.”
Pacheco is facing one count of felony burglary, felony wrongful taking or disposing of property, felony theft, felony property destruction, three counts misdemeanor theft, and two counts of misdemeanor poaching of antlered deer.
Gallant is facing slightly different charges, though the maximum jail time remains the same between the two. Gallant is facing one count of felony burglary, two counts of felony wrongful taking or destruction of property, one count of felony property destruction, one count of felony possession of a controlled substance, alprazolam, and three counts of misdemeanor theft.
Pacheco’s misdemeanor crimes result from the repeated thefts of fuel, as well as killing two mule deer bucks out of season. Gallant’s misdemeanors, meanwhile, stem only from fuel theft, as the value of the fuel did not exceed the threshold need to upgrade the offense to felony status.
A preliminary hearing is to be held on April 4, which will likely push the case to Carbon County District Court.
