RAWLINS – The Pride & Passion Ball, an annual event that usually garners thousands of dollars in local contributions toward community projects, has been rescheduled for next year, the Rawlins DDA/Main Street organization announced in a press release yesterday.
“Given the challenges facing our community, the state, and the country as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Rawlins Downtown Development Authority/Main Street has thoughtfully considered the implications of holding the 2020 Passion & Pride Event,” the release states. “Recognizing the uncertainty and challenges facing our businesses downtown and throughout the Carbon County, Rawlins Downtown Development Authority/Main Street will prioritize efforts on addressing the needs of the people we serve.”
