Gabe Gonzales, a 10-year-old Rawlins resident, takes aim at one of the frozen, store-bought turkeys hanging from a rope during the annual “Turkey Shoot” event held on Dec. 18 at the Rawlins Family Recreation Center indoor shooting range. Gonzales’ is nicknamed “The Rock” for his rock solid shooting prowess.
Rawlins Family Recreation Center Shooting Range Recreation Programmer Josh Martinez sets up frozen turkeys covered in plastic bags during the annual “Turkey Shoot” event held on Dec. 18 at the Rec. Center.
Ray K. Erku, Rawlins Times
RAWLINS – Usually the turkey’s still gobbling when you break out the orange vests and firearms, but this was a different type of hunt. With frozen, store-bought holiday birds dangling from a three-quarter-inch rope attached to the ceiling, shooters calmly mounted up to their bays and took aim with both pistol and rifle.
After trigger’s squeeze, whichever sharpshooter was skilled or, perhaps, lucky enough to hit the rope, the turkey would drop to the solid ground, marking the marksmen’s accomplishment.
