RAWLINS – Usually the turkey’s still gobbling when you break out the orange vests and firearms, but this was a different type of hunt. With frozen, store-bought holiday birds dangling from a three-quarter-inch rope attached to the ceiling, shooters calmly mounted up to their bays and took aim with both pistol and rifle.

After trigger’s squeeze, whichever sharpshooter was skilled or, perhaps, lucky enough to hit the rope, the turkey would drop to the solid ground, marking the marksmen’s accomplishment.

