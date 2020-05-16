RAWLINS – If it seems like years since anyone has eaten out at a nice restaurant, for all intents and purposes, it has been. Restaurants (and other retail locations) have been shut down for dine-in service since March 18 for most locations, and very soon after that date for the rest.
With restrictions finally easing, the city of Rawlins is finally getting back into some semblance of normality, to the delight of both patrons and the owners. One such location is the Peppermill Bar & Grill on Inverness Boulevard. Owned by Brenna Logan and her fiancé Jeremy Potratz, the restaurant and its staff have been scurrying to get ready to welcome diners and drinkers once again.
The couple has owned the restaurant for four years, although the restaurant itself has been around since the middle 1980s. Brenna works full time at the restaurant, while her husband, who works for the railroad, puts in what time he can. They plan to be married, and have even tried to wed several times, but their busy schedule, her at the restaurant and his with the railroad, have so far stymied their efforts.
“If we can get just two days in a row where he (Jeremy) is off work,” said Logan wistfully, “then we will definitely get married.”
Currently, the restaurant’s staff is getting back up to full strength, and Logan is bringing in extra help to make the necessary preparations to keep diners safe.
“Mainly, we are bringing back those employees who were laid off, rather than hiring any new workers,” Logan said.
“Our biggest concern right now is just the changes we are seeing nearly every day in the industry,” she added. “Seems like a new ruling of some kind comes down the line every day.”
The biggest precaution for the restaurant will be the space involved to keep up with social distancing, Logan related. To that end, they have expanded the dining area to include the dance floor, and have had the pool tables removed, so that tables can be placed at the six-foot minimum distance. The bar has been similarly redecorated, placing stools at the required distance. In the bar is where Logan feels that there might be the most complaints. Bar patrons like to walk about the bar, talking to friends, and gathering in groups to hang out, and that can’t be allowed at present.
Another complaint that Logan has anticipated is the fact that items placed on the dining tables must remain there until the diners have completed their meal. Even with additional trash cans in the dining area, Logan feels that diners would not like messy tables and nearby trash cans during their meals. To that end, she has made sure that the buss staff (table cleaners) will always be on top of the situation, and make sure that dirty tables are cleared quickly.
Although staff members are excited about the new schedule, they have a few apprehensions about the changes. They are happy to see the return of their regulars, but they are nervous about doing everything correctly.
“In my mind, I feel that things will get back to the old ways by the end of May, or perhaps the beginning of June,” remarked Logan, hoping for the best case scenario, “but we can operate very well now as it is.”
Another part of their “new normal” in the restaurant is the fact that they are serving breakfast from 8 a.m. until about 2 p.m., which they have never done before.
“That makes for an even longer day for us than before (8 a.m. to 2 a.m.), but that’s okay for us. We are happy to be able to have everyone to come and enjoy our facility, and to see all of those friendly faces again,” Logan said.
“I would just like to thank the RRG (Rawlins Restaurant Group) and especially Jackie Wells and Mykel Murray for help in providing information to help us all stay safe and informed,” beamed Logan.
Anyone wishing to get back to a little bit of normality can visit this restaurant and experience the way “it used to be” and enjoy themselves in the process.
