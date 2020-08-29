RAWLINS – Five units owith the Rawlins Police Department responded to a reported suicide attempt in the middle of town Tuesday morning, around 10:45 a.m. It was reported that a man with a knife was trying to end his life.
According to Lt. Daria Hooper, a Rawlins detective, five police officers confronted the man, removed his weapon, thwarting the attempt. Although his name was not released, the man was reported as a 74-year-old white male. Uninjured, the man was escorted by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Carbon County for observation.
