Two ballot initiatives will be included on Carbon County voters’ ballots; one on every ballot and the other on only those in affected precincts.
The first is a Wyoming Constitutional amendment that seeks to update the limits on the amount of debt a municipality can incur to maintain and improve local sewer systems. Specifically, the amendment would remove sewer system debt limits from the Wyoming Constitution and allow those debt limits to be set in the future by the Legislature, just as is done for other utilities.
All Wyoming voters will see this on their ballot, Carbon County Clerk Gwynn Bartlett said.
The other ballot initiative is one that will only affect voters in Carbon County election precincts 11-1, 11-2 and 11-2-1, and regards the creation of a Saratoga-Ryan Park Museum District. Wyoming state statute allows for the creation of special tax districts of a one mill levy, established on petition of landowners and after public hearing and local referendum. Supporters of the Saratoga Historical and Cultural Association gathered 668 signatures on a petition this spring to propose a Saratoga-Ryan Park Museum District, which would reach from Saratoga town limits to the “outside Saratoga voting precinct” and the Ryan Park voting precinct.
Organizers say the proposed district will provide a stable source of funding for the operation, maintenance and possible expansion of the Saratoga Historical and Cultural Association and its properties, but during public hearings over the summer, other residents were concerned the district was too small and did not cover museums across Carbon County.
For the museum district to pass, Bartlett said a simple majority of voters in the affected precincts would have to vote in favor of it.
“If a majority of the individuals that vote vote for it, then it will pass. It is on the ballot for multiple precincts, but only those that would be part of the area where the proposed district boundaries are,” Bartlett explained.
According to the Wyoming Association of Municipalities, Amendment A would reform the current method of sewer infrastructure funding instituted in 1890 during the Wyoming Constitutional Convention, when only a handful of towns in Wyoming had any sewer system at all.
“This antiquated cap severely hinders cities’ and towns’ ability to fund improvements to municipal sewer systems that now serve a vast majority of the people who live and work in Wyoming,” the association said in a Sept. 15 press release.
“This requirement was established 130 years ago, and it needs to be updated to reflect every
community’s needs in 2020,” said WAM President Scott Dellinger. “Amendment A is not a tax question or tax increase. It simply removes the debt limit requirement from the Wyoming Constitution and allows it to be set by the Legislature.”
Dick Perue, a founder of the Saratoga Museum, wrote a letter entitled “Saving the Saratoga Museum,” which is posted on the museum website. In it, he states that the Saratoga Museum is “fighting for its existence and needs everyone’s help to continue.”
“Establishing a local museum to preserve our rich history and heritage is hard, but not nearly as tough as maintaining one,” Perue wrote.
Bartlett said that her office has seen an increase in early voting across the county but won’t know any results until Nov. 3.
“We have seen an increase in early voting across the county,” Bartlett said, adding that people are coming to the courthouse to vote early, and are voting by mail.
“We mailed out over 2,000 ballots on Sept. 18 in our initial mailing,” she said. “We also have a large number of people coming to register as well, which is great. We are receiving hundreds back in the mail — at least a hundred per day in the mail.”
Election officials are allowed to process early ballots, meaning they are opened and run through a counter with no results known or released.
“Results won’t be known until Election Day when the polls close. We don’t even know those,” Bartlett said. “And the ballots are held in a locked vault.”
