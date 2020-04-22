RAWLINS — No one has really had a great month, but for Amber Martinez, it’s been an especially tough six weeks.
She joked that she has no life right now, but in reality, it doesn’t land quite as well as it should. She’s right: she has nothing going on, which has been the case for more than a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since March 25, hair salons, barber shops, nail salons and other aesthetic services have been closed on orders from Gov. Mark Gordon, as they were considered “non-essential.” This has meant the end of these businesses’ livelihood for the foreseeable future. Martinez is one of them, as her Rawlins salon, The Beauty Shoppe, has been closed for nearly a month.
Normally, this wouldn’t be an issue, as Martinez has a cosmetology license that allows her to work in clients’ homes on a case-by-case basis, meaning that she couldn’t run a shop out of someone’s home, but she could cut one person’s hair at their house. However, the closure of these non-essential businesses meant that the Wyoming Board of Cosmetology prohibited stylists from providing any in-home hair, skin or nail service.
“If I were to provide any services in my shop or at someone’s house right now, I could be at risk for a huge fine or even my license being revoked,” she said.
It was a frustrating situation to begin with. But being considered “non-essential” was a bit insulting to Martinez. She’s spent more than a decade building important relationships with her clients, and her business fulfills needs for both the clients and herself.
“I feel like hair stylists are essential,” she said. “We’re good conversationalists. People leave the salon feeling uplifted and better about themselves. We build trust and respect with someone. It’s like a counseling session, but it’s almost better, because we’re really just there to listen.”
That isn’t to say Martinez doesn’t think that social distancing and safety practices aren’t important to combat the virus. She just believes that as a small business owner, she can control the possibility of exposure inside her shop.
While her salon allows for up to six stylists to work in the building, Martinez has been the only permanent employee of the salon for many years, so thankfully she didn’t have to let anyone go due to the pandemic.
But that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been in a state of worry, both about her clients and her own family. She’s got a shop and a house mortgage to pay. She has a five-year-old daughter and family members to support. She has bills that continue to come every month.
Thankfully, Martinez has had some clients step up and help support her financially for the last few weeks, so she’s been able to breathe a bit easier. But it’s not just about the money for Martinez and other stylists in Carbon County, Wyoming and even all over the world. It’s about the people they see every single week or month, the ones whose hair they know almost as well as their own.
She feels as if the orders should be loosened for aesthetic services like hair styling, because she can keep a handle on potential exposures. She was already following strict sanitization guidelines even before the pandemic, using hospital-grade disinfectant and cleaning her tools often.
“I can have one person in here at a time, take 20 minutes to disinfect everything after they leave and feel comfortable that I’m keeping my clients safe,” Martinez said. “It’s hard for me to see restaurants stay open, because what’s the difference between them handling your food and me touching your hair?”
Martinez even reached out to her clients, asking them their opinion on whether or not they would be comfortable coming back to her in scheduled times alone, to prevent any possible spreading of the virus. They all were happy with the idea, knowing their stylist would never do anything to put them in harm’s way.
She encouraged Carbon County residents to just reach out to their stylists, barbers or any of their aesthetic service providers in the meantime and let them know that you’re thinking of them in these tough times.
“I appreciate the people who reach out and ask about buying gift certificates or want to pay for their cuts in advance, so I can continue to have some money coming in,” Martinez said. “My clients are my backbone and support. They’ve been with me through everything. So I think you should reach out and make sure you’re keeping communication going. That means so much more than anyone realizes.”
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
