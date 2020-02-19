RAWLINS – One of The Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) highest priorities is being a good neighbor by supporting working public lands. In keeping with that practice, the Rawlins Field Office (RFO) is scheduled to host the 3rd annual Continental Divide-Creston Natural Gas Development Project public meeting, Feb. 25 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
According to a recent BLM press release, the CD-C project is estimated to produce approximately 12 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and 167 million barrels of condensate over a 30- to 40-year period. That is a combined value of about $50 billion.
Since his days on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has promised to roll back environmental regulations, boost the use of coal and pull out of the Paris climate agreement — and he’s moving toward doing all those things.
