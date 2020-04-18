RAWLINS – One of the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) top priorities is to responsibly maintain a balanced land use plan, supporting environmental and resource development on public lands, according to a recent press release.
In keeping with that plan, the Rawlins Field Office (RFO) is asking for public input regarding a recent Application for Permit to Drill (APD) on public land in the Monument Lake area.
The proposed project consists of the construction of one multi-well pad, an access road, a buried natural gas pipeline, water transport, three temporary surface water supply lines, and the drilling and production of two horizontal natural gas wells. The proposed wells would be drilled as new wells from fee surface into federal mineral ownership. The access road, pipeline and surface water lines are proposed to be constructed on federal and fee surface about 45 miles northwest of Rawlins.
The project area and surface disturbance would be roughly 23 acres, with 3 acres on BLM managed lands. Project application details are available for public review at https://go.usa.gov/xvjbV. The 15-day public comment period runs until April 29. Comments may be submitted by any of the following methods during that time:
• E-mail: blm_wy_rawlins_WYMail@blm.gov
• Fax: 307-328-4224
• Mail: BLM Rawlins Field Office
Attn: Michael Korp, Project Lead
PO Box 2407
Rawlins, Wyoming 82301
Please be advised that when you include your address, phone number, email address or other personal information in your comments, your entire comment, including your personal information, may be publicly available at any time. While you may request that we withhold your personal information from public review, we cannot guarantee we will be able to do so. For more information, contact Michael Korp at 307-328-4257.
Temporary emergency closure of Red Wash Wetlands North Road for resource protection
RAWLINS – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Rawlins Field Office (RFO) announces the temporary closure of less than two miles of two-track road for resource protection on the north edge of the Red Wash Wetlands located at Dad, Wyo., 55 miles south of Rawlins along US 789.
To protect the road surface proper, the adjacent borrow ditches and uplands from further damage, the section of road is temporarily closed (as of April 14) until spring runoff and wetland flooding has resided. The public will be notified once the road is reopened.
The legal description of the temporary closure is located at 6th Principal Meridian, Carbon County, Wyoming, Township (T.) 16 North (N.), Range (R.) 92 West (W.), sections 29 and 30. Access routes around the closure are included on signage at the beginning and end of the two mile stretch. There are no oil and gas assets located immediately off this stretch of road. For more information contact Heath Cline at (307) 328-4232.
