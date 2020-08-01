Having trouble with logging in or registering on the new system? Click here
Pictured is a bloom at Seminoe that includes bright green clumps of cyanobacteria. The dominant type of cyanobacteria at Seminoe this year was Aphanizomenon. This is different from the dominant cyanobacteria found in Saratoga Lake last year, Dolichospermum.
Photo courtesy of Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality
CARBON COUNTY – It might look like grass clippings, blue-green scum or spilled paint on the water surface. It might be suspended in the water or attached to rocks, sediments and plants. It might be a harmful cyanobacterial bloom.
In mid-July, the Wyoming Department of Health issued a recreational use advisory for Seminoe Reservoir in Carbon County due to a harmful cyanobacterial bloom (HCB), commonly known as blue-green algae. Seminoe is the only lake under a current advisory as of Friday morning, but reports of HCBs at Saratoga Lake, Boysen Reservoir, Ocean Lake, Leazenby Lake, Woodruff Narrows Reservoir and Wheatland Reservoir #3 are under investigation.
