CARBON COUNTY — The Carbon County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Friday to limit public access to county offices, effective immediately.
The board held a special emergency meeting on Friday afternoon to discuss Gov. Mark Gordon’s order on Thursday evening to close certain types of businesses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Commissioner Sue Jones discussed the possibility of creating a type of website or Facebook page to get out information regarding resources available in the community to residents.
“This wouldn’t be directly related to the virus itself,” she said. “It’s just a chance to have a lot of information out there for people. Instead of being 10 individual municipalities, we could be one big Carbon County community.”
The major discussion revolved around Gordon’s order issued the night before and how the county should handle it. While there are no confirmed cases in the county at this time, public health officials expect the virus to spread to every municipality in the state.
The commissioners discussed what proper measures should be installed for county offices, since the governor only focused on businesses such as restaurants, bars, gyms, theaters and childcare centers.
Ultimately, the board voted to limit public access as much as possible, locking county office doors and only allowing people in by appointment only. This resolution will be in place until at least April 3, which follows the governor’s order.
If the governor or the state health officer determine businesses should be closed longer, then further decisions will be made.
The board also discussed paid sick leave for county employees during the interim, especially when some people may have to be quarantined for two weeks. They decided earlier in the week at the regularly-scheduled meeting that some paid time off would be provided by the county, but then after a set amount of time, the employee will use their own accrued time. However, any federal recommendations will supercede this decision.
The board also voted unanimously to move this resolution until April 3, with further decisions to be made.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
