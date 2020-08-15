A wildfire north of Rawlins is not expected to grow as crews continue containment work into the weekend.
The Bradley Fire started at approximately 2:30 p.m. Aug. 7 and spread to around 1,700 acres. The cause remains unknown. The perimeter was 90% contained as of Friday morning. The fire has affected private and federally-managed lands.
Since his days on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has promised to roll back environmental regulations, boost the use of coal and pull out of the Paris climate agreement — and he’s moving toward doing all those things.
