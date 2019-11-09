RAWLINS – Brains… Brains...
Have you ever wondered what you’d do in a run-for-your-life, destroy-everything-in-sight zombie takeover? Well, if you’re looking for a few survival tips, the Rawlins High School Fine Arts Department hosts its final “10 Ways to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse” live performance at 7 p.m. tonight.
Catch the show at the Rawlins High School Fine Arts Auditorium, located at 1401 Colorado St., Rawlins.
This laugh-out-loud hell pit of monotonous zombies, sarcastic survivalists and, well, blood guides the audience through a 10-tip series of ways to remain alive in a new world of living dead.
“It’s a very witty, very fast-paced comedy,” said Laura Friend, Rawlins High School senior and lead narrator, during a Thursday rehearsal. “It’s a lot of wordplay, so you have to pay attention. But it will definitely keep you entertained for the time that you are here.”
“And you also might get grossed out a bit.”
Like any other show that accentuates some of our worst nightmares, curtain draw starts with a deafening, torture-like screech, which should appropriately get the heart pumping for what’s to come.
It is only then Friend and fellow narrator Ali Trevizo greet the audience as they introduce a rambunctious and halfway naive gang of survivalists, who somehow find the time for their own self-indulgence and infatuations amid impending doom.
Even the zombies themselves find it necessary to break their limited-vocabulary character – their main lines entirely consist of yelling out “brains… brains!” – and address the absurdities spewing from the survivors’ mouths.
“I think my favorite part is just watching everything go down, because there’s a lot of funny stunts people do,” Trevizoa, a senior, said. “It’s really fun to play. I’m really excited to see all of this.”
And with at least 10 survival tips to fit into an abbreviated 45-minute performance, the actors are constantly scrambling on and off stage. The frantic activity unfolds before a colorful backdrop that resembles a dirty alleyway, covered in human blood and scribbled graffiti.
According to junior actor Savannah Townsend, who plays one of the survivors, she likes the mad scramble of narrations and short but sweet scenes.
“It’s pretty easy,” she said. “We get to stretch it a bit farther than what they (the narrators) tell us, so it makes it more enjoyable for the audience. We tend to twist things up quite a bit.”
“I’m just looking forward to making people laugh,” added Teric Ledwell, a sophomore and another clever, still-human zombie killer who doesn’t know when to keep quiet.
Of course, through the horror show that is a zombie apocalypse, the ill-prepared, ill-advised gang of survivors somehow prevails and, well, they survive. And in the process, there’s a more subtle message to be discovered.
All the blood, gore, prosthetic props and pre-made scabs that dot the zombies’ makeup somehow bring these happy-go-lucky crew of dead killers closer together. Apart from the jokes, they realize just how much they need and care for each other, while they discover the humanity even within the deadest of things.
For Friend, who’s now closing in on one of the last performances of her high school career, she too is learning a few things as the curtain comes to its final close.
“With this performance, it’s not really setting in too much that I am a senior in high school,” Friend said. “And this is going to be my last fall performance. I think that’s going to come later and there might be water works, because I’m close with these people in this class, and just the friends that I made through drama, I’m going to have a hard time letting them go.”
