LARAMIE – Bridge maintenance work will be taking place over the next few weeks at multiple locations throughout the Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests. Most work will have no impact to Forest visitors; however, in some locations where planks are being replaced, there may be minor travel delays, according to a Thursday press release.
A total of 31 bridges that are part of the National Forest road system are receiving various levels of maintenance, including upgrades to signage, markers, planks, and brush clearing. Of that total, 13 need plank replacement work, which could briefly impact travel. When delays or detours are necessary, the contractor will place signage on Forest roads to advise travelers.
