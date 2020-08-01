Forest

Medicine Bow National Forest in Carbon County, which currently plays host to several bridge maintenance projects.

 File photo, Rawlins Times

LARAMIE – Bridge maintenance work will be taking place over the next few weeks at multiple locations throughout the Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests. Most work will have no impact to Forest visitors; however, in some locations where planks are being replaced, there may be minor travel delays, according to a Thursday press release.

A total of 31 bridges that are part of the National Forest road system are receiving various levels of maintenance, including upgrades to signage, markers, planks, and brush clearing. Of that total, 13 need plank replacement work, which could briefly impact travel. When delays or detours are necessary, the contractor will place signage on Forest roads to advise travelers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.