RAWLINS – Homebuilders and do-it-yourselfers could see some changes at Build-Rite Lumber as R.P. Lumber, an Illinois-based home improvement company, takes the reins for both the Saratoga and Rawlins locations.
Founded in 1963 by the Olson family, the Build-Rite Lumber Center served Carbon County for decades as a locally owned home improvement store. Under R.P. Lumber, “key team members” will continue to work with the company, a news release said.
Since his days on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has promised to roll back environmental regulations, boost the use of coal and pull out of the Paris climate agreement — and he’s moving toward doing all those things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.