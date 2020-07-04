Build-Rite

The Build-Rite Do it Center in Rawlins on Wednesday. Build-rite was recently acquired by R.P. Lumber Company, an Illinois-based home improvement company.

 Ray K. Erku, Rawlins Times

RAWLINS – Homebuilders and do-it-yourselfers could see some changes at Build-Rite Lumber as R.P. Lumber, an Illinois-based home improvement company, takes the reins for both the Saratoga and Rawlins locations.

Founded in 1963 by the Olson family, the Build-Rite Lumber Center served Carbon County for decades as a locally owned home improvement store. Under R.P. Lumber, “key team members” will continue to work with the company, a news release said.

