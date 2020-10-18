SARATOGA – A candidate forum for the four individuals seeking election to the Saratoga Town Council took place at the Platte Valley Community Center on Oct. 12. The individuals running to fill the two available seats are Tasha Worthington, Ben Spaulding, Danny Burau and Creed James.
This forum was sponsored by the Valley Service Organization. Kassi Westring acted as the moderator, with Sue Jones assisting. There were microphone problems throughout the event.
The following is a brief summary of the answers given to the seven questions that were asked of the four candidates vying for the two available council seats.
All the candidates agreed to work toward work toward a more productive and cohesive council if elected. They all agreed that the town needed a full-time zoning/ building inspection officer.
The candidates were generally in agreement that the current council should choose one of its own to fill the empty mayor’s seat, though they were hesitant when asked if any of them wanted to be mayor.
When it comes to meeting attendance, all of them said they had started attending regularly since deciding to run for office. Most had long meeting attendance records going back as far as five years.
The audience asked about revenue ideas and a commitment to serve a full term
There are two open seats since Judy Welton and D’Ron Campbell, both appointed to their seats, are not seeking to remain on the Town Council. Welton was appointed almost two years ago, on Jan. 23, 2019, to fill the seat vacated when Jenny Lou Garland resigned on Sept. 18, 2018 and left town. Campbell was appointed Aug. 4 to fill the vacant seat left when Councilman Steve Wilcoxson drowned in a boating accident the last weekend in May 2020.
The Saratoga mayor’s seat is also vacant, but it will not be filled by this election. The resignation of Mayor John Zeiger on Aug. 17 occurred too late for the vacancy to qualify for this year’s election cycle.
OPENING STATEMENTS
Candidates had two minutes to give their opening remarks.
— Worthington has been a resident of Saratoga for many years. She is the activity director for a nursing facility in Rawlins.
“My platform is, I believe in transparency and inclusion. I am really excited to run, simply because I care. I noticed the town could use some help. I thought if I could help, I would throw my hat in the ring and at least try,” Worthington said.
— Spaulding is a five-year resident of Saratoga. He works at the Sinclair Refinery and is a six-year veteran of the U.S. Marines. He was deployed three times in this country’s most recent Middle East wars.
Spaulding has been active in organizing and managing the Little League Baseball program for the Upper Platte Valley for the last two years.
“I met lots of resistance from the Town Council, over baseball fields for that program,” Spaulding said.
As for his reason for running, Spaulding said, “I believe if you need to fight for something, it is on you to take it on, and help develop the community the way you see the public wants it to grow and to expand.”
As for the town, he said, “You need to create an environment of welcoming the tourism and welcoming the public.”
“I believe that with the things that have gone on in the past, I’m up for the challenge of being able to keep the people first in this town and be the voice of the person that wants to be heard,” said Spaulding.
— Burau is the owner of the Firewater Public House in Saratoga. He and his family are originally from Denver, Colorado, and have lived in Saratoga for three and one-half years.
“I jumped into running for Town Council because I saw an opportunity to help improve the town. We love the town, that is why we moved here (and started a business),” Burau said. “We moved to a small community so we could be engaged. It is an opportunity to serve.”
— James is a Realtor and the owner of James Land Co. He has been a resident of Saratoga for 14 years. He is an eight-year veteran of the Saratoga Volunteer Fire Department, where he has risen to the rank of lieutenant and is the department’s treasurer.
“I started going to council meetings over the last five years for the Fire Department. We have a great community. However, if you watch the council meetings over the last year and a half to two years, it has been dysfunctional. It looks like it is getting better,” said James.
“There are programs I would like to see be made available to the little kids growing up here. They need to be organized and run better for them.”
“Obviously there is the financial stuff of the town. We are getting more clarity on where they are, but there is a lot of issues. It’s one of those things where I think I can help so I decided to volunteer,” he said.
INCREASING PRODUCTIVITY AND COHESIVENESS
Westring asked five questions from the public. The first question concerned the “increasingly divisive and contentious council.“
“What would you bring to the council that might steer it in a more productive and cohesive way?” the moderator asked.
— “We are involved in very contentious times right now. A lot of problems were brought to the surface,” Burau said.
Issues were uncovered by Councilman Jon Nelson’s dogged questions and the investigative work of the outside accountant the council hired to track how the reserve money have been spent over the last several years.
“These problems are there. They exist. They have been identified. What it is now is finding a way forward, looking for solutions. We are approaching some of that from the council at this point,” Burau said.
Moving forward, he said, “I think making the best use of the town departments and people and understanding what the average population wants, not just the few people sitting in that building, is going to make a big difference.”
“Coming at it from that perspective of just trying to improve things rather than just trying to dig out the bad stuff … will be really important,” said Burau. “Also being realistic about the problems that exist. Be willing to attack the stuff headlong, but also be willing to work together to move forward instead of just dwelling on the negative.”
— James said this is part of the reason he decided to run for council.
“(This council) seems at points dysfunctional. Obviously, they have a lot of financial issues they are going to have to work through. It is going to take a lot of hard work to fix some of these issues,” James said.
“Teamwork and communications, those are two of the biggest issues we have had with the seated council. It seems like they are getting better,” he said. “They are starting to find their way some. Those are two issues that they have got to work on and get better at, to make for a more cohesive group. You can do a lot of great things with a group that have the same focus and goals.”
— “This situation has finally come to a head,” Spaulding said.
When that happens, he said, “there is a lot of bickering and back and forth. It is good to have that bad stuff come to a head and show what has been going on. It exposes what is out there for the public as well.”
“When we are in a leadership position, people are putting their trust and support in us. We need to make sure we are making the right decisions every single step of the way.”
In order to achieve this cohesiveness, Spaulding said, “We might have to try and discuss the situation prior to the meeting so when we are at the actual town council meeting we are showing a sense of unity there to the public.”
“If we have a council that is divided, we also have a difference of opinion and we are going to have a difference of ideas, but we can work together and show a cohesiveness behind it. If we show a cohesiveness behind it we can move the ball forward.”
— Worthington said, “I think that the Town Council in general can always find common ground, even when we disagree and have different opinions. When you can find common ground you agree on, there is a way forward.
TOWN ZONING OFFICER
The moderator asked if filling the town zoning officer position be a priority and would it be a full-time position.
Currently the town has no one employed as a building or zoning officer since Kent Smith, who worked on contract, resigned last month. This position has been left vacant for the last couple of years due to the town’s restricted funds. Since Smith left, the building permits have been being issued and zoning decisions made by Councilpersons Jon Nelson and D’Ron Campbell on an as-needed basis. Required inspections for buildings in progress are being done on a contract basis by a private inspection contractor, who was hired recently.
The candidates did not discuss how much a zoning officer with all the necessary experience and licenses would cost or how it would be paid for. Currently the recreation director is only a part-time employee with no benefits due to last year’s budget constraints.
— “It should be a full-time position,” Spaulding said. “With 50 new homes on the west side of town, we want to make sure those homes are built right. We need a full-time officer to oversee all those contractors. To oversee all that building whether it is residential or commercial.”
— James said, “The issue with the zoning officer comes down to need. With the new subdivisions that are going in there is going to be even more of a need. This (need) is something that is going to be sustained over the next two to four years.”
James then touched on the need to hire a qualified person with credentials.
— Burau echoed the response of the other candidates.
“The town is pretty primed for growth. We know the buildings are coming. If we are going to have people feel comfortable bringing businesses in and doing that construction, we need that as a full-time position. Looking at a part-time position is very limiting. Having a full-time zoning officer will elevate a lot of concerns for both citizens and builders. While you got to spend more money to get somebody full-time, I think it best going forward,” he said.
— Worthington was the only candidate who qualified her response.
“After the budget and infrastructure, yes, it is important to have a full-time zoning officer. As Saratoga grows it is necessary to have one,” she said.
EMPTY MAYOR’S SEAT
— When asked, “Should the current council wait to appoint the mayor until the new council is seated or sooner?” James discussed pros and cons.
“I think this council should appoint the new mayor. Waiting is not necessarily the right option,” he said.
— Spaulding was more cautious on replacing the mayor.
“It is a very delicate step in our town right now. We just went through a very serious and a very hard and very conflicted time for the last year and a half,” he said.
“I believe that the people that are here right now, who are running for council, need to have input on that decision. At the same time, I don’t feel like it is something we just rush into the day after we are elected.”
“I believe we should have a mayor before the first of the year. However, I think there needs to be more time deciding who will be the best fit for that position. There needs to be consensus across the town,” he said.
— Burau said, “I think it should come out of the current four. I don’t personally feel comfortable making that kind of decision for the town until I have worked with the new council for a while. I think that decision needs a little more time before rushing into it.”
— Worthington said it is a unique situation.
“Neither of the current elected officials want to step up and become our mayor. Both the ladies on the council, while qualified, were appointed,” she said.
“I feel that whoever becomes the next mayor should be an elected person. I think there should be input from the people of the town on how they feel.”
Since the current Town Council cannot agree on how to settle the vacancy, Councilman Bob Keel, who is running the town as mayor pro tem, got the council to agree on waiting until after the Nov. 3 election to decide the issue. Keel wishes to have whoever is elected have input in the decision to appoint the next mayor.
There has been no public discussion by either the current Town Council or candidates about hosting a special election for mayor in December.
When Westring asked, “If elected would you consider serving as mayor,” there was hesitancy in most of the candidate responses.
— Worthington said, “I would have to answer yes I would consider it. If I was elected, by the people, it would be the duty for one of us to stand up and do so.”
— Burau said, “I would have the conversation. I don’t believe I would be prepared, skill wise, to step into that role.”
— “It would not be beneficial for me or for the town,” Spaulding said. “I would hold off. I feel it is a position that is rushed. I want to be groomed so I can show that there is leadership ability there for Town Council.”
— James agreed and said, “Yes I would consider it, but I would rather not be appointed to that position. I think this (current) council should appoint a mayor. It is unfortunate that the two elected council members don’t want to be mayor.”
MEETING ATTENDANCE
Westring asked how often candidates attend Town Council meetings. All of them said they have been attending regularly, either in the chamber or by listening to the Facebook broadcast provided by the Saratoga Sun, after they decided to run for council. Some have extended attendance records.
— James said he has been attending the majority of the meetings over the last five years as part of his duties as an officer in the Fire Department.
— Spaulding has been a regular face in the Town Council audience and on the agenda quite often for the last two years, as he swam upstream against the Town Hall to get ballfields reestablished next to the Kaake Walk Dog Park along the Shively Field Airport fence.
— Worthington or her husband Dave have been frequent Town Council attendees over the last several years, as they worked on issues at the Saratoga airport, where they have a hanger among other concerns.
— Only Burau has not been among the regulars at meetings before the last few months, since he has a prime dinner restaurant to run each evening.
AUDIENCE QUESTIONS
There were two questions asked by members of the audience present at the community center.
An unidentified woman asked for ideas for generating revenue for Saratoga. The candidates discussed the various facets of economic development that might raise income for the town.
James said, “The town is a little limited on what we can do to raise revenue. It is mainly a tax-based structure with money coming in from the state and county, as well as impact funds and grants. Trying to be as open as possible to different revenue streams is something the town can do.”
Chia Valdez-Schwartz asked candidates to commit to serving a full term if elected. Unfortunately, the Saratoga Sun’s live feed of the meeting ended before the answers could be recorded. This question was prompted by the problems the Saratoga Town Council has had in recent years with members leaving before their terms have ended.
