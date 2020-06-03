Having trouble with logging in or registering on the new system? Click here
Emergency personnel in Saratoga prepare to load an injured car driver from the three-car accident at the Saratoga Kum & Go onto medical helicopter for a trip to a Casper hospital on Monday. The other two drivers in this accident were taken by ground ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Carbon County for treatment. No one was killed in the wreck.
Fire hose water sprays onto a sedan that collided with Saratoga gas station from two directions by the Saratoga Fire Department to prevent sparks or fire on Monday. At left, local tow truck driver Gene McDowell prepares to winch the totaled vehicle onto his tow truck.
Richard Hodges, Rawlins Times
Richard Hodges photos, Richard Hodges
Saratoga Fire Department members examine a three-vehicle accident involving the gas island at the Saratoga Kum & Go on Monday morning.
SARATOGA – A Chevrolet Malibu caused significant damage on Monday morning after it collided with a weather canopy support beam located above a Saratoga gas station parking lot.
According to authorities, before hitting the support beam the sedan first left the pavement in front of a nearby financial services office, crossed the alley and collided with and sheared off one of three power poles located in the northeast corner of the Kum & Go parking lot.
