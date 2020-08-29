CARBON COUNTY – A Carbon County institution received quite the substantial donation on Wednesday.
According to a recent press release, Stinker Stores announced the official results of the 2020 “Piece of Hope” fundraising and awareness campaign benefitting the WCA and six other domestic violence service providers. A grand total of $105,000 was raised by community members at Stinker locations throughout Idaho and Wyoming 2020 Hope Check Presentation. The results were celebrated with a big check presentation at one of the locations in Boise, Idaho.
