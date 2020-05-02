CARBON COUNTY – Each week, the local medical community and various leaders highlight acts of kindness during every-day life amid coronavirus.
Called “Acts of Awesomeness,” here’s a few stories reported by RN Jacquelin Wells and the Carbon County COVID-19 Incident Management Team.
FRIDAY
Today’s Act of Awesomeness goes to Katelyn France, Karsyn France, Maddison Wright, and Rylee Wright. Lisa Engstrom reports that these young girls have been “volunteering their time over the last 5 ½ weeks handing out curbside meals to seniors and delivering meals to seniors at Cathy Gardens.” Lisa further explains that they have “been a tremendous help” to the Rawlins Senior Center.
The Carbon County COVID-19 Incident Management Team want to thank Katelyn France, Karsyn France, Maddison Wright, and Rylee Wright for their continued support through this challenging time. Their efforts should not go unnoticed.
THURSDAY
Today’s Act of Awesomeness goes to Mike Lujan with Michael’s Big City Steakhouse. On Sunday, Mike gave out 1,200 potatoes and 1,000 rolls of toilet paper to the community. Mike has also reached out to local seniors that are having problems accessing food. Michael also partnered with Memorial Hospital of Carbon County to support a Food and Supply drive. Lastly, Amanda Brown reports that “Mike took food and supplies to individuals that were on ordered home isolation that were in contact with our positive cases. A special thank you from Carbon County Public Health!”
The Carbon County COVID-19 Incident Management Team want to thank the Michael Lujan for his continued support through this challenging time. His community efforts should not go unnoticed.
WEDNESDAY
Today’s Act of Awesomeness goes to the local Department of Family Service’s caseworkers. Jnell Raymond explained ““I think there is a group that is left out of the essential workers that needs to be recognized for all they are doing – that is the DFS ladies! They are going into people’s homes and have to deal with all sorts of people, etc.”
The Carbon County COVID-19 Incident Management Team want to thank the local Department of Family Service’s case workers for their continued support through this challenging time. Their efforts should not go unnoticed.
If you have seen amazing generosity or other Acts of Awesomeness, please reach out to me by email: Jacquelin.wells@wyo.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.