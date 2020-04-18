The Carbon County COVID-19 Incident Management Team has had many reports of donations and random acts of kindness throughout Carbon County. We feel it is essential to spread a positive spin to the pandemic we are facing and will now be highlighting these efforts almost daily.
Our very first Act of Awesomeness goes to several members of the City of Rawlins staff.
Bev Hannum reported to us: “We have had several employees volunteering their own time to help the seniors with shopping during their special shopping hour. Some helped with the actual shopping, some helped with taking groceries to their cars. We also have staff helping with the deliveries of meals from the Senior Center.”
Lisa Engstrom from the Carbon County Senior Center further acknowledged the City of Rawlins Staff by reporting: “Staff members from the Rawlins Rec. Center have been coming to the Senior Center twice a week and making comfort calls to all of our seniors. The seniors really enjoy getting the phone call to check up on them.”
We want to thank the City of Rawlins for their continued support through this challenging time. Their efforts should not go unnoticed.
Friday’s Act of Awesomeness goes to members of the Platte Valley Kiwanis. They recently established “Platte Valley of Wyoming COVID-19 Assistance/Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
Carbon County Commissioner Sue Jones explains: “This program gives a $50 grocery card to employees of small businesses (less than 25 employees) who may need assistance. The Kiwanis group has pledged $1000 to this project and are continuing to seek and receive donations.”
Small business owners (less than 25 employees) in the Platte Valley (e.g. Saratoga, Encampment) may request assistance for their employees who are experiencing hardships as a result of the COVID-19 situation.
To request assistance in the Platte Valley, Small business owners may contact PlatteValleyKiwanis@gmail.com to request assistance for their employees. Small business owners will need to provide a) business name, b) owner contact information (name, email, phone, address) and c) the number of affected employees in need of assistance.
The Carbon County COVID-19 Incident Management Team want to thank the Platte Valley Kiwanis for their continued support through this challenging time. Their efforts should not go unnoticed.
If you have seen amazing generosity or other Acts of Awesomeness, please reach out to me by email: Jacquelin.wells@wyo.gov
