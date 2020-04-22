CARBON COUNTY – Each week, the local medical community and various leaders highlight acts of kindness during every-day life amid coronavirus.
Called “Acts of Awesomeness,” here’s a few stories reported by RN Jacquelin Wells and the Carbon County COVID-19 Incident Management Team.
TUESDAY
Today’s Act of Awesomeness goes to Tricha Blackman and Jan Gulbrandson. Sandra Mehle- Hanson reported that Tricha and Jan “made masks for the personnel at the (Rawlins) Police Department. Sandra expressed her gratitude for the masks, stating “We are extremely grateful for the generous donation to us.”
The Carbon County COVID-19 Incident Management Team want to thank Tricha and Jan for their continued support through this challenging time. Their efforts should not go unnoticed.
MONDAY
Today’s Act of Awesomeness goes to members of the St. Paul’s, Dixon. They have been granted money to help their community during COVID-19 by The Foundation for the Episcopal Diocese. Linda Flemming from Baggs reported that they “have sent checks or gift certificates to the local stores to 20 people of need, many that were our wait staff and motel room cleaners at our local businesses, all to help bridge the gap in other anticipated help.” She further reports that they “will be doing more next week as the goal of the Foundation was to get the money to those in need as quickly as possible and the best way seemed to ask the churches to reach out in their communities.”
The Carbon County COVID-19 Incident Management Team want to thank St. Paul’s, Dixon for their continued support through this challenging time. Their efforts should not go unnoticed.
If you have seen amazing generosity or other Acts of Awesomeness, please reach out to me by email: Jacquelin.wells@wyo.gov
