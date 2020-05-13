First and foremost, the Carbon County COVID-19 Incident Management Team would like to thank the residents of Carbon County for their continued efforts to follow social distancing and good hygiene practices throughout this difficult time. The efforts of the public to stay vigilant during this time will be the key to success in ensuring safety for the health of Carbon County residents.
As of today, there are several changes that were put into place related to restaurants, bars, theaters, churches, and places of worship.
In light of these county-wide variances and starting to ease restrictions related to COVID-19, the Carbon County COVID19 Incident Management Team thought it was best to address Social Distancing and other safe guards, including:
The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.
Social distancing:
Social distancing along with additional safeguards, such as hand washing and covering your cough or sneeze are the most effective ways to stop and prevent the spread of infection.
It is recommended that you give yourself a 6ft distance from others and not congregate in places with more than 10 people. This does not include your immediate family members. Carbon County residents are recommended to cough or sneeze into their elbow and wear a cloth face mask when out in public.
People are encouraged to spend time outside as long as it meets those guidelines.
Statewide orders:
Gatherings of ten (10) or more are prohibited with the exclusion of the County approved variances in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of the public.
“Gatherings” are any planned or spontaneous event, public or private, bringing together, or likely bringing together, ten (10) people or more in a single room or single confined space (whether indoor or outdoor) at the same time.
If you have any further questions about Social Distancing, please contact Carbon County Public Health at 307-328-2607.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.