CARBON COUNTY — Here is a look at what has occurred in Carbon County District Court so far this week:
Rawlins man charged for fighting police officerJonathan Russell Gile is charged with one count of felony interference with a peace officer, which has a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Gile pleaded not guilty to the charge on Monday in Carbon County District Court.
According to an arrest affidavit:
On Feb. 9 around 11:30 p.m., Saratoga Police Officer Kyle Murphy was dispatched to a home on Veterans Street regarding an argument between Katrina Freeman-King and Gile. While approaching the trailer, Murphy could hear the woman demanding Gile leave, with him yelling in response. When Gile answered the door, he began to curse out Murphy.
Freeman-King placed herself between Gile and Murphy and began to talk with him. Gile escalated his behavior, yelling and cursing at the officer. He walked farther into the house and Freeman-King said she just wanted Gile out of the house.
Gile proceeded to pick up the legs to a stable stand and throw them across the room, where they struck the wall. Murphy went to detain Gile, who resisted. While struggling, Gile bit Murphy on his forearm, leaving a mark. Murphy hit Gile with an open hand strike and ordered Gile to stop biting him.
After being placed in a patrol car, Freeman-King told the officer Gile hadn’t hit her and she didn’t want to press charges. Gile began to strike the car’s cage liner with his head. At the police station, Gile admitted the argument between him and Freeman-King was due to his drinking. He began to convulse, so he was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbon County.
An arrest warrant was issued after Gile was released into the hospital outside of police custody.
A Rawlins teen in court for ‘tagging’Samuel N. Ingold, 18, is charged with property destruction and conspiracy to do so. The two felony counts come with respective maximum penalties of 10 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
According to an arrest affidavit:
On Feb. 18, Rawlins Police Det. Matthew Harnisch was briefed about several malicious mischief reports of graffiti that occurred over the weekend in Rawlins. The markings included a “W” with a line through it, “501,” the area code for Little Rock, Arkansas and “Wolf Street.” There were also reports of windows shot out with a BB gun the same night of the tagging.
Officers told Harnisch they’d taken a call for service at the Best Western Hotel, where a report of vandalism to a room was made. The room’s bathroom counter was tagged and airsoft BBs were located in the room. Ingold was the person who rented the room for the night.
Officers determined Ingold is also a Rawlins resident who lives with his mother. His Facebook page had a picture with Ingold’s face and tagging in the background featuring a “W” with a line through it. Ingold also has a tattoo of “501” on the top of his hand.
On Feb. 21, Harnisch executed a search warrant at Ingold and his mother’s residence on Washington Street. While it was being executed, Ingold arrived home and was detained. Evidence including shoes, a glass jar containing marjiuana and a silver BB gun was taken from the home.
During an interview with Ingold, he discussed his tattoos, noting that one was the area code for his hometown, Little Rock, and another referenced the Wolf Street Crips, which he wasn’t affiliated with.
He did note he used to be a Crip, but no longer was involved. While he admitted to tagging the post office, he said the other tags weren’t hit, but done by friends he was with. He later admitted to tagging the Burger King.
He also blamed some friends (some of whom are minors) for the windows being shot out, stating his BB gun wasn’t used. He admitted to buying the spray paint the night of the tagging at Walmart.
The suggested repair amount is estimated to exceed $1,000. A mural downtown may be irreparably damaged and a total loss.
