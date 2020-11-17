RAWLINS — Carbon County District Court suspended all Jury trials and in-person court appearances in district court on Nov. 13 “due to the increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the county … until January 4, 2021,” according to an amended general order posted on the district courts county website.
This action was taken by the order of Carbon County District Two Judge Dawnessa A. Snyder.
The Carbon County commissioners were officially notified of this action at their Nov. 17 meeting.
According to the posted order, this action updates the original general county order from March 2020 that had permitted the court to be “adaptive to court appearances in consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
This original plan had “allowed the courtroom to re-open for in-person hearings and proceedings with significant precautions to protect public health.”
With the latest wave of COVID-19 cases surging across the nation and the state, Carbon County has not been spared, necessitating this new restriction.
This amended order requires “that all persons appearing before the District Court … shall appear by video or teleconference unless an in-person appearance is required by law.”
As for any scheduled jury trials this order simply states, “it is further ordered that all jury trials shall be suspended until Jan. 4, 2021.”
Carbon County Circuit Court also suspended in person appearances by order of the Wyoming Supreme Court.
These orders become effective immediately.
