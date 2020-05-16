CARBON COUNTY – This past week, the Wyoming Office of Tourism gave local agencies the go-ahead to promote Wyoming communities to Wyomigites, as the state begins a phased re-opening after nearly two months of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re taking the Wyoming Office of Tourism’s lead” when it comes to promoting Wyoming again, Leslie Jefferson, executive director/CEO for the Carbon County Visitors’ Council said Monday.
“The governor has approved the Office of Tourism to make a push for residents traveling around the state, so a ‘travel within your own backyard’ approach,” Jefferson said. “We will be doing the same kind of thing, promoting to other Wyoming residents to come check out what we have in Carbon County.”
In April, the WOT launched a messaging platform, WY Responsibly, that includes virtual tours, local stories and more, to celebrate the U.S. Travel Association’s National Travel and Tourism Week.
“Now, more than ever, it is extremely important to recognize Wyoming’s tourism industry contributions and continue to advocate its vitality to the state,” said Diane Shober, executive director of Wyoming Office of Tourism. “Communities benefit from the spirit of travel, which permeates through Wyoming’s small businesses, our iconic landmarks and all those who welcome residents and visitors alike with hospitality. Our state is resilient; I have no doubt our industry will revive and come back stronger than ever.”
But until there is a real push at the state level to promote tourism outside of Wyoming, Jefferson said her plans for regional and national promotion are on hold. Within the state, Jefferson said the Visitors’ Council will continue to promote Carbon County’s museums, trails and outdoor amenities.
“We know how to social distance in Wyoming. You can go for a hike — the Continental Divide Trail runs right through Carbon County,” Jefferson said. “We will definitely promote within Wyoming right now, but we’re also looking at the restrictions and trying to be cognizant of what the governor wants.”
The Carbon County Visitors’ Council, however, has partnered with the Visitor Engagement Academy to create a new learning center for hospitality workers, which will serve as an educational hub for anyone in the county who wants to learn more about tourism and customer service.
“Tourism is huge in Carbon County. Even though we may be social distancing due to the COVID-19 crisis currently, travel and tourism is resilient and will return,” Jefferson said.
The program gives participants “the tools to be a champion for visitors from the moment they arrive in Carbon County until they depart,” according to the Visitors’ Council. It offers a combination of online learning along with a live class that ties the training together. The time required to complete the course is roughly two hours of online learning, broken into 15-20 minute segments, and a 60- to 75-minute live class.
“It is exciting that our training tool is complete and ready to use during these difficult times. We invite everyone interested in the training tool to contact us to enroll,” Jefferson said.
Piper Singer, public relations and media manager for the Wyoming Office of Tourism, said that her office is evaluating its own marketing and operational strategy, and will continue to do so as travel is again deemed safe. Research indicates that more Americans are likely to travel domestically once the pandemic restrictions are lifted, she said, and those travelers may be looking to take regional road trips.
“Since many folks will avoid crowded destinations and highly affected cities, we foresee rural destinations will be top of mind, including Wyoming,” she said. “Understanding consumers will seek distance from others, we will continue to develop content and messaging that supports open spaces.”
