CARBON COUNTY – Gary Chapman and his wife, Toni, have been hard at work late into the evenings at the Carbon County Higher Education Center.
They might spend hours in the pre-engineering department, where Gary Chapman is an instructor. Even though students haven’t been in the building in nearly a month, that hasn’t slowed Gary Chapman’s workload at all.
He’s just changed the projects.
For the last couple weeks, the Chapmans and a few other CCHEC employees have been making face shields to donate to Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, the Carbon County Coroner’s Office, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Department and the Walmart pharmacy staff.
“In the pre-engineering department, we had two 3D printers to work on robotics projects,” CCHEC spokeswoman Jennifer Moore said. ”So when all of the COVID-19 stuff started coming up, Gary looked into printing the bands to make face shields.”
Quickly after Chapman started looking into making personal protective equipment, the hospital contacted Moore, asking to use the school’s 3D printers to make some PPE for the employees. Chapman jumped into action, rushing to figure out how to make sturdy face shields for the hospital.
Chapman didn’t return a request for an interview.
It takes around three hours to print all of the pieces necessary to assemble a face shield, one where a person wears a band around their head and a plastic shield in front of their face. Two printers working simultaneously cuts down on some of the production time, but three would have been much better.
Thankfully, a demonstration project grant from the Wyoming Department of Education Career and Technical Education came through at the perfect time and managed to net the school not one, but two new 3D printers, bringing the school’s total to four.
The new printers were delivered and installed last weekend and are being broken in as quickly as possible.
But the printing is only the first step. Then an assembly line of volunteers, including Moore, Toni Chapman and others, work to put together all of the shields.
The plan is to donate 100 face shields to the hospital and other health departments early next week.
But then there’s phase two of the plan: masks.
If the face shields prove to be adequate, Chapman and the volunteer team will begin working on protective masks to donate to these departments as well. The Department of Public Health will have to test the masks to make sure they’re safe for use at the hospital and other offices.
“Gary has been working day and night to get these shields printed,” Moore said. “Toni’s been integral in helping him assemble to masks. Greg Garner, our IT specialist, has also been instrumental in this process, since he was the one to install the 3D printers. We’re just excited to be in a position to help our community. Even though students aren’t here, we can still work on this important project.”
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
