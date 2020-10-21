CARBON COUNTY — A local hunter got the surprise of his life when he returned from a day out to police looking for him.
Carbon County Search and Rescue posted this awkward, yet hilarious, story to its Facebook page earlier this week.
The story involved a man only identified as “Tim,” who went elk hunting on Tuesday. Somehow, Tim activated an SOS button on his GPS while out hunting, alerting officials that he was in need. A security company tried reaching Tim, but his cellphone service was spotty (at best) due to him being hunting in Wyoming.
The company also tried contacting Tim’s wife, who didn’t answer the call, thinking it was spam. Once she heard the voicemail about her husband activating his SOS call, Tim’s wife went into action, trying to reach her husband over and over.
She also provided information to the security company about her husband’s medical conditions, what he was doing and any gear he might have had.
But she had no luck getting her husband on the phone, making her fear the worst. So, the Sheriff’s Office and Rawlins Search and Rescue team members were contacted to try and find Tim on Tuesday afternoon.
“He wasn’t responding back to the SOS and his location wasn’t changing,” Tim’s wife said in the post. “I think I only slightly panicked.”
But being a tech-savvy woman, Tim’s wife hacked into his GPS account, realizing that he was moving, but not responding to the SOS call. She quickly realized that the alert was likely a false alarm, but sent the updated location coordinates to the search and rescue team.
“I’m relieved knowing the device works and the entities worked efficiently to make sure he was OK,” Tim’s wife said in the post. “I’m proud of the fast response and know we’re always in good hands with the amazing people we have in our county.”
Needless to say, the hunter was surprised there was so much uproar about him going elk hunting, but was grateful to know that his tracking gear was working perfectly.
“The deputy on scene located Tim packing his elk out,” the post said. “We are just glad he is OK, and he got his bull!”
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
