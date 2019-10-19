GILLETTE – The Wyoming Planning Association is pleased to announce the winners of the 2019 WYOPASS Awards, which were presented at the Fall Conference held Oct. 9 to Oct. 11 in Gillette, according to a Wyoming Planning Association press release.
The WYOPASS 2019 New Planner of the Year went to Sarah Hutchins of Carbon County. Sarah has been the County Planner/GIS Specialist for just over two years. During that time, she has shown a “can do” attitude in that she is willing to take on new projects and responsibilities, is a team player, and takes the initiative to accomplish whatever task or project is at hand.
Her nomination stated, “In addition to her Planning Department responsibilities, Sarah has taken the initiative to reach out to assist other departments (Assessor, Sheriff\Dispatch E-911 and Information Technology) to improve her understanding of broader County services and functions, which has been instrumental in improving communication between departments.
Sarah stepped up to assist the County Assessor when they were shorthanded while also working to improve the County mapping system and create the County Web Map. In addition, Sarah is responsible for the Rural Addressing program and works cooperatively with County dispatch personnel to upgrade the mapping and response system.
Sarah supports the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) and provides much needed technical and planning expertise which has helped move the LEPC forward with their planning efforts.”
Sarah also recently completed the Carbon County Leadership Program, sponsored by the Carbon County Economic Development Corporation.
“She is poised to do great things in Carbon County,” the release states. “Congratulations Sarah!”
