Covid

Good Afternoon Carbon County,

At this time there are 701 laboratory reported cases and 211 probable cases in Wyoming, these include: 23 (2) in Albany, 5 (1) in Big Horn, 18 (13) in Campbell, 9 (7) in Carbon County, 14 (10) in Converse, 5 in Crook, 252 (31) in Fremont County, 4 (1) in Goshen, 8 (4) in Hot Springs, 14 (4) in Johnson, 122 (66) in Laramie County, 11 (4) in Lincoln, 65 (14) in Natrona County, 1 (1) in Niobrara, 2 in Park County, 1 Platte, 12 (4) in Sheridan County, 1 (2) in Sublette County, 22 (8) in Sweetwater County, and 69 (31) in Teton County, 10 (3) in Uinta, and 32 (5) in Washakie County, and 1 in Weston County. 534 cases have recovered across Wyoming.

