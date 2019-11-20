CARBON COUNTY — A Hanna man and Rawlins woman pleaded not guilty on Monday in Carbon County District Court to various charges related to methamphetamine.
Aaron Daszczuk, 23, and Leticia Garcia, 39, each are charged with one count of felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), which comes with a maximum penalty of seven years in prison and/or a $15,000 fine and one count of use of a controlled substance, which could mean up to six months in jail and/or a $750 fine. The latter is a misdemeanor charge.
The court has 180 days to set a trial date.
According to the affidavit:
Marshal Jeff Neimark, of Hanna, was off-duty and at his home on Sept. 28. Around 1:25 a.m., when he heard his dogs barking loudly and someone ringing his doorbell continually. He then heard someone yelling at his door. This frightened his wife and child, who were also yelling for Neimark.
He looked outside the door and saw Daszczuk, whom he knew from an arrest earlier in the month, where Daszczuk was under the influence of meth and shooting a firearm. He told Neimark that people were chasing him and he needed help. Neimark observed he was acting irrationally, paranoid and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Neimark told the man to stay by the door and that he would help him. He then called the Carbon County Sheriff’s Department, informed them of what was happening and asking for an officer to come to the home.
He went outside to speak with Daszczuk, who told Neimark that someone was kissing on him and something along the lines of “they” were after him. He told the marshal that people were at his house. Neimark asked if Daszczuk was on methamphetamine, which he confirmed. Neimark detained him for safety reasons.
Daszczuk gave the marshal and officer who’d arrived on scene permission to enter and search his home, which is in the 1000 block of Jade Drive in Hanna. Neimark also said he wanted to check on the people at the man’s home.
The two law enforcement officers entered Daszczuk’s home and found Garcia sitting on rolls of carpet in the basement. The deputy found syringes, including one filled with a clear liquid substance, and other drug paraphernalia on the floor. He asked Garcia where the rest of the drugs were and she pointed to a zipped brown eyeglass case, telling the deputy that she believed Daszczuk got them there. He opened the container and found a glass pipe, a brown bottle with a clear liquid substance, a small glass container with a white crystal substance believed to be meth and more paraphernalia.
Garcia admitted that the pipe was hers and that she’d smoked meth with Daszczuk earlier in the evening, which he confirmed too. Both the liquid and white crystal substance were tested and both showed positive results for amphetamines.
The brown vial weighed 1.4 grams and the crystal substance weighed 0.4 grams.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
