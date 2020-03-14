CARBON COUNTY – Wyoming State Superintendent Jillian Balow, in accordance with the Wyoming Department of Health, announced yesterday that they are advising no school closures.
Carbon County School District 2 Superintendent Dr. Jim D. Copeland did, however, state the following yesterday in an online announcement:
“However, (officials) will monitor the state for any coronavirus cases that affect schools. If confirmed, they will contact the school affected and provide further recommendations. In the meantime, WHSAA has cancelled all WHSAA meets for the remainder of March. Governor Gordon has issued a travel ban for all state employees for job-related travel (conferences, etc.).”
Copeland’s statement continues.
“Carbon 2 will cancel/postpone all field trips, school dances/gatherings, parent teacher conferences, etc. through the end of the month of March. This will be re-assessed at the end of spring break. School will remain open pending further direction from state and county agencies.
Copeland stated to please see the district website for all current/updated information (www.crb2.org).
“I will add updated information as I receive it from our cooperating State agencies: Wyoming Department of Health and the Wyoming Department of Education. I have another video meeting scheduled for Monday at 8:30 AM for the next update.”
