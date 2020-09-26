CARBON COUNTY – After some discussion, Carbon County School District 1 decided against purchasing the first electric-powered school bus in Wyoming.
This was just one of the motions discussed at the CCSD1 board meeting on Thursday night. The cost of the bus is $385,710, with $124,752 that would have been reimbursed by the state of Wyoming over a five-year period. The majority of the funds would have been paid through the Volkswagen grant, leaving the school only out of pocket for $248 for the bus.
