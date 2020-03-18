CARBON COUNTY — Just days after saying there were no plans to close schools in the area due to the coronavirus pandemic, Carbon County School District 1 Superintendent Mike Hamel announced a change Sunday.
Hamel said in an announcement that he was following Gov. Mark Gordon and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow’s recommendation for statewide school closures in the wake of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus.
The World Health Organization is currently classifying the respiratory virus as a pandemic.
Although there are currently no known cases in Carbon County as of press time, the amount of cases in Wyoming have quickly jumped from three cases over the weekend to 10 as of Tuesday morning. Eight cases are currently in Fremont County and the other two are in Sheridan County.
“Even though there are no known cases in Carbon County, out of an abundance of caution, all CCSD1 schools will be closed until at least April 3,” Hamel’s Sunday announcement read.
This includes Rawlins Elementary, Rawlins Middle School, Rawlins High, Rawlins Cooperative High, Little Snake River, the Boys and Girls Club and the Carbon County Higher Education Center.
Carbon County School District 2 will be closed until at least April 3, as well.
However, this doesn’t mean that CCSD1 students are completely off the hook from school, at least until spring break officially begins on March 30.
In an announcement on Monday, Hamel elaborated further.
District teachers will provide learning activities either in an online format or possibly as a packet. They will be available to communicate with students, providing support and feedback. They may be contacted by email, by calling the school or through chat options available with the online platforms, such as Google Classroom.
Hamel urged parents to take advantage of these learning opportunities and not to discard the two weeks the students will be out of school before spring break begins. The learning activities won’t be available during spring break.
Another concern for some has been whether the district would continue to provide meals to students during the break. Hamel assured everyone in his Monday announcement that as Tuesday, meals will be delivered to any students needing or wanting meals at no cost to the student or their family.
The transportation department will deliver a combination breakfast/lunch meal each morning. A bus schedule through March 27 with delivery times and locations is now posted to the district website, www.crb1.net, and on the district’s Facebook page. Delivery of meals will begin at 8 a.m. every day.
CCSD2 will also provide curb pickup lunches for students and the school’s principals have sent out details to parents about this.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the National School Lunch Program provides low-cost or free lunches to 29.7 million children daily at a cost of $13.8 billion. In 2018, the School Breakfast Program served 14.69 million children daily.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com.
