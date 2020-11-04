CARBON COUNTY -- Carbon County saw nearly twice the amount of voters coming out for the 2020 general election this week, with 6,704 ballots being cast.
There were 6,414 registered voters, according to unofficial numbers shared by the Carbon County Clerk’s Office on Tuesday night. More than 3,800 votes were cast on Election Day and nearly 2,900 were absentee votes.
In the primary election, only 5,860 county residents were registered to vote and around 60% turned out for it.
President Donald Trump handily won the vote, both in Carbon County and the state of Wyoming, which has three votes in the Electoral College. Votes were still being counted in the presidential election as of press time Tuesday.
Former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis won her bid for U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi’s seat over Democrat Merav Ben-David, the first time a woman has been elected to that seat from Wyoming. U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney also was re-elected for her seat in the House of Representatives.
These two elections were considered historic for Wyoming, as both saw women running for the seats.
Rep. Donald Burkhart was re-elected to his seat in the state House of Representatives for district 15, beating Rawlins City Councilwoman Jacquelin Wells. Rep. Jerry Paxton was also re-elected to represent House District 47.
All of the Carbon County Commission incumbents -- Byron Barkhurst, John Espy and Sue Jones -- will retain their seats on the board.
However, the Rawlins City Council will have some new faces on it this year. Terry Weickum won by 24 votes over challenger Mike Lujan for the Ward I council position, meaning that Weickum will take over outgoing councilman Louis Espinoza Sr.’s seat.
Mayor Steve Nicholson lost his bid for for Ward II councilman, bested by challenger Darril A. Garner.
Christopher Weisenburg beat Patrick W. Gonzales for the Ward III seat, taking over for vice mayor Steve Sanger to represent that portion of the city.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
