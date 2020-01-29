CARBON COUNTY – Carbon County has seen nearly 400 people enter the workforce in the last year, dropping the county’s unemployment rate from 3.7% in November 2018 to 3.1% in November 2019.
Some of the best employment numbers, however, were seen in October 2019, when the employment rate was down to 2.8%. There are less than 300 people in the county that are unemployed, according to the numbers provided by the Department of Workforce Services.
Since his days on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has promised to roll back environmental regulations, boost the use of coal and pull out of the Paris climate agreement — and he’s moving toward doing all those things.
