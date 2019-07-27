RAWLINS — The Carbon County Sheriff Office has taken a unique approach to fundraising by choosing to identify the charitable cause after the funds have been raised.
According to Sheriff Archie Roybal, the sheriff’s office and its employees have been fundraising in the past several years to help those in need, but choose the final recipient at the end of the year.
Their most recent fundraiser, the Pie-In-The-Eye booth at Summerfest in Rawlins, was a smash hit as people lined up to throw pies of whip cream at members of the sheriff’s office.
In the past, the sheriff’s office has built floats in various parades, among other booths at community events, such as Music in the Park.
Roybal stated the goal of the sheriff’s office is to provide something unique that entertains and helps improve the perception of the sheriff’s office.
Roybal stated they have no explicit goals before fundraising, rather they hope to raise as much as possible before selecting a needy family or group.
Roybal stated the charity also provides the department a meaningful way to stay involved with the community.
“It’s a time to give back to the community, through volunteer time,” said Roybal. “We have fun and get involved in the community.”
Roybal further said he hoped the program helps preserve their relationship with the county, while also raising funds of members of the community in need.
After all the funds have been collected, members of the department meet to vote on who to give the money to. According to Roybal, the final decision is never easy with so many groups in need throughout the county.
The past recipients have been both individual families and other charitable organizations. According to Roybal, the office selected Ribbons of Hope, an organization dedicated to helping county residents battling cancer, as last year’s recipient.
“I just want the citizens of Carbon County to know that they have a sheriff’s department that is doing good things in the community,” concluded Roybal. “We want to continue to assist in any way we can.”
Roybal stated his limited staff can only do so much, but he hopes to continue to raise money for charity while staying involved with county citizens.
