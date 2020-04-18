CARBON COUNTY - Loretta Hansen and Dawnette Spaulding spend their days advocating for crime victims.
From the victims of scams to property crimes to domestic violence, the two women work on about 250 to 300 cases per year at the Carbon County Sheriff’s Victim/Witness Program. Every week, they see people going through some of the worst moments of their lives and Spaulding and Hansen do their best to support each person who comes through their department.
The mission of the program is to enhance the treatment of victims, witnesses and survivors of criminal and non-criminal crisis situations by providing assistance and services necessary to speed their physical, emotional and financial recovery, ensuring victims of all crimes are treated with compassion, respect and sensitivity within the criminal justice and honor their statutory rights.
Some of the services that program provides include giving information about the criminal justice system, preparing victim impact statements and returning property taken as evidence, to name a few.
While their focus is on crime victims every week, the two women are hoping that the rest of the county will take notice, beginning Sunday. The Office for Victims of Crime leads the nation in observing this week, which occurs every April.
From Sunday through April 25, various organizations across the country will recognize National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. The county’s victim/witness program is no different. The intent for the week is to raise awareness about victims’ rights and services. This year’s theme is “Seek Justice, Ensure Victims’ Rights, Inspire Hope.”
The first Crime Victims Week, which was later renamed to its current title, was established by President Ronald Reagan in 1981, as a response to the attempt on his life by John Hinckley Jr.
“Reagan realized there was nothing really in place in the justice system that was for crime victims,” Hansen said. “We have a really unique and special gift here with this program in Carbon County. It’s important to help victims immediately after a crime takes place.”
Some major federal victims’ rights legislation that occurred after Reagan established the awareness week include the 1984 Victims of Crime Act, 1994 Violence Against Women Act and the 2006 Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act.
A major crime Hansen and Spaulding hope people are aware of, especially this week, is financial scams.
“The stimulus checks started coming out this week and there are going to be a lot of scams, thieves and misinformation out there,” Hansen said. “Older people are particularly vulnerable to these types of crime. They’re trusting and if someone calls them and says they’re from the IRS and want your banking information, they’re not going to question it.”
Hansen and Spaulding reminded Carbon County residents that the Internal Revenue Service won’t call, email, text or reach out to you on social media about banking or personal information.
In addition to this, buying gift cards to pay off a bill or warrant is a scam, as well as sending money via Western Union to anyone you don’t personally know.
“Don’t answer the phone if you don’t know who’s calling,” Hansen said. “If it’s not who you thought it was, hang up. You don’t have to talk to them. Don’t give out your Social Security number. Be careful.”
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
