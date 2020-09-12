RAWLINS – As an organization dedicated to addressing the utmost pressing issues impacting the Downtown District of Rawlins, Rawlins Development Authority/Main Street Board of Directors and its staff is diligently preparing for a Spring of 2021 installation of C9 LED lights to illuminate the district, the DDA stated in a Thursday press release.
With funding secured from past fundraising efforts such as the beloved Passion & Pride events, this project will create a public amenity to the benefit of all community members and visitors of the downtown. The illumination of this district has been highly anticipated by downtown business owners, property owners, and the community at large.
