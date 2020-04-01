CARBON COUNTY – Carbon County School District 1 technology director Joshua Jerome isn’t stressing too hard about getting the district online for remote learning.
Of course there’s been hard work involved in transitioning from your typical learning environment to everyone working from home. But Jerome came into the district nearly seven years ago, preparing to bring the school district into the modern age and maybe even a little farther beyond.
“I was recruited from Alaska seven years ago when I was a technology director at a school district up there,” he said. “A lot of the educational pieces and certain components are virtual because the villages are so far apart from each other.”
The previous superintendent saw what Jerome accomplished during his time in Alaska and convinced him to head up CCSD1.
When he started at the district in August 2013, the technology infrastructure wasn’t good. It was “dramatically hurting” as Jerome described it. It took around two years to get the entire structure rebuilt, but now the district could be considered a game-changer when it comes to remote learning environments. The district has its own data center. Almost all of its systems and work are saved on cloud-based services, so teachers and students can access information or applications from anywhere in the world.
Jerome has also kept tabs on when the state will offer technology systems at a discounted price. It might mean there will be some experimentation in his department for a little while, but in the end, it’s to make the district’s technology infrastructure better.
So when Gov. Mark Gordon and Wyoming Department of Education Superintendent Jillian Balow called for a closing of state schools during the COVID-19 pandemic until at least April 17, there was no question that schools across the state were going to have to shift their teaching methods a bit.
Instead of students going to school at an actual building five days a week and teachers instructing at the head of the classroom, school will be conducted online using the learning management system, Canvas. The school also has Zoom licensing, meaning teachers can have faculty meetings and also video chat with students.
“Right now, the biggest challenge for us has been deploying out all of the Chromebooks that we have,” Jerome said. “But it hasn’t been really that bad. The principals of all the schools in the district were great about getting in touch with parents and guardians to find out what their kids needed.”
Some kids may not have a computer to access Canvas and go to school. Others might not even have internet access, which is another hurdle the district has been working with parents on. So far, the technology department has deployed around 1,000 Chromebooks to students, with plans to continue issuing the laptops throughout next week.
Jerome even asked CCSD1 superintendent Mike Hamel for permission to bring on some Spanish-speaking employees for the interim, to help communicate with district parents who might not speak English well or at all.
On Monday, school will officially be back in session and all work done online and for homework will count toward the students’ grades. Jerome expects some small issues to pop up over the next couple weeks, but he’s grateful that he began working on the school’s technology systems years ago, meaning that Carbon County is ahead of many other districts in the state when it comes to being ready for remote learning.
But he also can’t take all of the credit, which he extends to Hamel, his team in the department and the teachers in the district.
“I’m going to say we’re probably going to be a week to nine days ahead of a lot of other schools in the state, because we’ll be up and running fully on Monday with a lot of the kinks worked out,” Jerome said. “I think we’re in good shape to offer educational opportunities for students. Superintendent Hamel’s leadership has been spot-on. He’s been a rock for the district. We’re just all working together to provide a quality public education to our students.”
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
